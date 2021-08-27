Cancel
When Was My House Built? How to Search the Property History for a Home

By Alison Bentley
With all the steps you’re required to take during the homebuying experience, you may be forgetting to ask some very important questions, like when was the house built and what exactly is its history? So, before you strike a deal with a home seller and begin the closing process, it’s important to learn about the property history of your soon-to-be home. Below, we outline how you can search for a house’s history so you know exactly when it was built, any major renovations that were completed, and other important details to help make homeownership that much easier and stress free.

Redfin

Redfin

Breaking real estate news and analysis, the latest housing data, lifestyle and celebrity design tips, and so much more. Welcome to the Redfin blog.

