Burlington woman sentenced to prison for false statements during gun purchases
A 26-year-old Burlington woman was sentenced by U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 15 months in prison for false statements during gun purchases. Anita Sheree Bostic was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a news release from the Assistant U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.www.ourquadcities.com
