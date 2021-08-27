Police search for 'person of interest' connected to indecent exposure reports near Willow Lake

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Prescott police are looking for a man as a "person of interest" in connection to reports of indecent exposure and public sexual indecency. Officials said that seven different cases were reported near the Willow Lake Trail system within the last six months, off of Willow Lake and Will Creek Road. A minor witnessed one of the incidents, according to a release from the Prescott Police Department. Authorities said that makes the charges rise to a felony.