Coronavirus kills 4-year-old from western Riverside County
A 4-year-old from western Riverside County has become the county’s youngest recorded death from the coronavirus, public health officials said Friday, Aug. 27. The child, whose name and hometown were not released, died the first week of August, but officials held off announcing the death until getting confirmation from the coroner’s office, Riverside University Health System – Public Health officials said in a news release.www.dailybulletin.com
