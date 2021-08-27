The 12 Best Apple Arcade Games: Top Picks For Your iOS Device

While it is just confirmed to be “coming soon", the App Store data for LEGO Star Wars Battles reveals a September 24th date. This is just the date currently listed and it can change. If you’d like to play LEGO Star Wars Battles on Apple Arcade, you can sign up here to be notified when it releases. The Clash Royale-like, still has a Google Play storage page for its soft launch visible here. If you’re interested in LEGO Star Wars Battles, head over to our forum thread here for more discussion around the upcoming Apple Arcade launch. I hope we eventually get a game as good (if not just a port) of LEGO City Undercover on iOS and Android platforms in the future. What do you think of LEGO Star Wars Battles and did you check out the soft launch or will you be playing it for the first time on Apple Arcade?