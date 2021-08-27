USS Vermont to have official commission ceremony in Groton

A new Virginia-class fast-attack submarine is set to be commissioned on Saturday and FOX61 News got a preview ahead of the ceremony at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.

The USS Vermont was administratively commissioned in April 2020, but a traditional ceremony was not held because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is the 19th Virginia-class submarine in the U.S. Navy.

According to Commander Charles Phillips III, the USS Vermont is the first of the Block Four Fleet and measuring 370 feet long.

“This submarine behind me has not missed a single day of operations due to COVID-19 and we’ve been able to work and the crew has been resilient, ensuring that we stay healthy, and we stay safe and we are able to execute all of our tasking, which we’ve done,” Phillips, who is the submarine’s commander, told FOX61 News while standing in front of the submarine on Friday.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Antrim, who is the chief of boat, said the USS Vermont’s crew is the motivated one he has seen so far in his 19-year career.

“The men really work hard, work tirelessly to support each other, support the boat, maintain the ship at the highest level of combat readiness,” he added.

The USS Vermont is the third vessel in the Navy to be named after the Green Mountain State.

