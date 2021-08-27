Get a Doughboy and the Jab at the Blue Hill Fair
If you haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19 you can receive the shot for free all while eating a doughboy at the Blue Hill Fair!. It was announced on Friday, August 27th that Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital in collaboration with Northern Light Home Care and Hospice will offer COVID-19 vaccines at this year’s Blue Hill Fair. Vaccines will be offered daily, Friday thru Monday, September 3rd through 6th, 1-4pm free of charge and with no appointment necessary. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.wdea.am
