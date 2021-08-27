Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Hill, ME

Get a Doughboy and the Jab at the Blue Hill Fair

By Chris Popper
Posted by 
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19 you can receive the shot for free all while eating a doughboy at the Blue Hill Fair!. It was announced on Friday, August 27th that Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital in collaboration with Northern Light Home Care and Hospice will offer COVID-19 vaccines at this year’s Blue Hill Fair. Vaccines will be offered daily, Friday thru Monday, September 3rd through 6th, 1-4pm free of charge and with no appointment necessary. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

wdea.am

Comments / 0

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Blue Hill, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughboy#The Blue Hill Fair#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Whip Around Downeast Maine September 2 [PHOTOS]

We certainly need the rain, and rain can be beautiful. Check out the Downeast Tower Cams for Thursday, September 2nd. Sunrise was at 5:55 a.m. and that's about when we took these screen captures. Downeast Tower Cams September 2, 2021. A very wet start to the 2nd day of September...
Deer Isle, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Deer Isle Nursing Home Will Sadly Shut Its Doors After 40 Years

It's always a love/hate relationship. Years ago, when I was still working in kitchens full-time, I worked in a few nursing homes. I had wildly varying experiences in each place. And as you'd expect, it was kind of a divisive opinion among residents whether or not they wanted to be there. Some folks loved it, other folks saw it as the worst thing that happened to them.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Dad Begins 1,200-Mile Barefoot March from Bar Harbor to Raise Funds for Daughter’s Treatment

A father's love for his daughter knows no bounds, and what British Army Major Chris Brannigan is doing to raise money for his daughter's treatment is a true demonstration of his love. He's walking a marathon every day, barefoot, to raise money for the creation of a gene therapy that could help patients battling Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) which his 9-year-old daughter has.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

SPCA of Hancock Co Holds A Benefit Yard Sale This Weekend.

If you love a yard sale, you will want to stop by The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The SPCA of Hancock County is located in Trenton this weekend for a 3-day sale. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the weekend. All items are displayed under tents. All the money raised goes directly to the care of all the SPCA's resident dogs and cats. Find info here.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Sunset August 30 from Bar Harbor Tower Cams

While Elmer took me for a walk tonight on Monday, August 30th, I was amazed at how beautiful the sunset was here in Bangor, and thought that it was probably even more amazing on the Island. Sure enough it was!. Check out these photos from the Bar Harbor Tower Cams.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

New Mainers Hoping For Home Repairs… It’s Going To Be A Minute

So you just bought that new house in Maine... Maine has seen a housing boom in the last year or so, very much unlike anything it's seen in years. During the pandemic, likely fueled by people's desires to get out of bigger cities, houses in Maine started being snatched up left and right. As it went on, especially with out-of-staters, the market went ballistic.
Hancock County, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Fall Crazy In Love With Beyonce’ Our SPCA Of Hancock County Pet of the Week

If you’re looking for the perfect cat to cuddle, snuggle, and play with, look no further than Beyoncé. This black beauty is gorgeous inside and out. If her jade-like eyes and long, silky black fur don’t captivate you, her friendly meows and head bumps will. The staff at the SPCA of Hancock County don’t know how old Beyoncé is exactly since she was found hanging in a colony of feral cats, but she’s youthful (between 2 to 5 years old) and is extremely loving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy