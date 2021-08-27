Get a Doughboy and the Jab at the Blue Hill Fair

If you’re looking for the perfect cat to cuddle, snuggle, and play with, look no further than Beyoncé. This black beauty is gorgeous inside and out. If her jade-like eyes and long, silky black fur don’t captivate you, her friendly meows and head bumps will. The staff at the SPCA of Hancock County don’t know how old Beyoncé is exactly since she was found hanging in a colony of feral cats, but she’s youthful (between 2 to 5 years old) and is extremely loving.