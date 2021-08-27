Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Marshall Barstool Throws Major Shade at WVU

By Brad Smith
voiceofmotown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, West Virginia – Despite West Virginia holding a 12-0 football record all-time over the Marshall Thundering Herd, Marshall still considers itself a rival of the Mountaineers. In a tasteless play on universities requiring proof of vaccination to attend games, Barstool Marshall said the following on attendance requirements at WVU:

voiceofmotown.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barstool Sports#Football Games#American Football#Wvu#U S News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Must Make a Change at Quarterback NOW

Morgantown, West Virginia – Playing a redshirt senior instead of a redshirt freshman is safe, and Neal Brown obviously likes safe and predictable, but Jarret Doege is clearly not the answer. He wasn’t the answer at the end of the season in 2019, he wasn’t the answer in 2020 and he’s certainly not the answer now.
College SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Memphis University Students Erupt Into Massive Brawl at Football Game: VIDEO

We’re all excited about college football coming back in full force. While football was still football with no crowds in the stadiums, it was definitely missing something. Finally, fans are returning to games in droves, and the atmospheres have been amazing to behold this weekend. Unfortunately, this weekend has also seen its fair share of fights. One specific brawl at the Memphis/Nicholls State football game saw somebody get knocked out cold.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen’s Return to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Perhaps only surpassed by Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia’s least favorite sports figure, Dana Holgorsen may soon return to Morgantown, the very place he turned his back on in 2018, to coach the Houston Cougars. According to reports today, Houston – along with BYU, UCF and...
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Nicco Marchiol Has HUGE Game in Senior Season Opener

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia Mountaineers commit and future starting quarterback played in his first game of his high school senior season and he. Marchiol, a four star recruit in the 2022 class, led his Hamilton High School Huskies to a big 45-0 win over Desert Ridge in Chandler Ridge.
Maryland StatePosted by
On3.com

Maryland throws shade at West Virginia after 30-24 win

The Maryland Terrapins‘ 2021 season started with a bang on Saturday, as the 2.5-point underdogs overcame the odds to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers, 30-24, in its Week 1 matchup. Maryland had not faced West Virginia since Sept. 26, 2015, when the Mountaineers dominated the Terrapins to the tune of...
Maryland Statevoiceofmotown.com

Maryland’s Official Account Takes Shot at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s embarrassing 30-24 loss to the Maryland Terrapins, Maryland Football’s official Twitter account took a major shot at the Mountaineers. Maryland Football posted a recreation of musician Drake’s latest album cover with West Virginia football helmets on pregnant women. The name of Drake’s recently-released...
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

WVU Game-by-Game Prediction

West Virginia faces their first real test of the season in week 1 when they travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. WVU is no stranger to the Terrapins. The WVU-Maryland strife runs all the way back to 1919 when WVU pitched a 27-0 shut-out in the first ever meeting. In more recent years, WVU has owned Maryland winning 9 out of the last 10 meetings. The most recent victory for the Mountaineers was in 2015. The Mountaineer offense put up 601 total yards of offense behind QB Skyler Howard’s four touchdowns and sent Maryland fans on a long drive home. This year, the game will be over as soon as the Mountaineers step off the bus. I expect Jarett Doege, Leddie Brown, and the rest of the WVU offense to be nothing short of dominant. The strides Head Coach Neal Brown has described makes me feel confident in the offense that hardly anyone was confident in last season. We know the defense will be there, despite the key loss of Tykee Smith and Darius Stills. WVU still returns guys like Alonzo Adae, Vandarius Cowan, and Akheem Mesidor. One thing to keep in mind, Maryland will likely start Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of the infamous Alabama QB Tua Tagovailo who was merely impressive last season. Throwing for just 1,011 yards with a 7/7 TD-INT ratio in 4 games.
Charleston, WVMetro News

Marshall, WVU discuss coronavirus responses as classes begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the fall semesters begin at Marshall University and West Virginia University, university leaders are speaking about operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neither institution is mandating that people get vaccinated, but officials are encouraging vaccination efforts. “We started today with nearly 84% of our employees vaccinated and...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

Countdown to WVU kickoff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One week until kickoff. Seven days. One-hundred-and-sixty-eight hours. That’s 10,800 minutes. West Virginia is getting serious about Maryland now. Decisions have been made. Position battles are over and game-planning for next Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff is nearly finished. Tension builds in players. It builds in...
BaseballWBOY

WVU baseball stadium gets new name after major gift from Wagener family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University graduates and supporters Rick and Jay Wagener have contributed a major gift of $1 million to the WVU baseball program. The donation will help with the maintenance and upkeep at Monongalia County Ballpark, as well as assist in the team’s greatest needs. For their generosity, the Wageners’ namesake will be recognized on the field beginning in 2022, and known as Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Morgantown, WVWSAZ

WVU beats #3 Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 30, 2021) – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 2-1 win over No. 3 Pitt on Monday night in front of 1,316 fans at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a goal by junior midfielder Luke...
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

WVU In A Reconstructed Big 12 Isn’t As Bad As It Sounds

Conference realignment has been the talk of college football for weeks now. The landscape is drastically changing. The likely departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 has schools like West Virginia scrambling to find new homes. But would it necessarily be bad for West Virginia to stick around a re-constructed Big 12 Conference?
Footballvoiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Running Back OUT for Today’s Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier in the week on The Neal Brown Show, Brown listed redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis, Jr. as questionable to play in today’s game against the Maryland Terrapins. Moments ago, Mathis confirmed to The Voice of Motown and then also on his personal social media...
WVNews

WVU Mountaineer to be at Jubliee

Colson Glover was named West Virginia University’s 67the Mountaineer mascot on March 7 at the WVU vs. Baylor men’s basketball game. Glover, a native of Lewisburg in Greenbrier County, is pursuing an undergraduate degree in neuroscience, with hopes of attending the WVU School of Medicine upon completion of his bachelor’s degree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy