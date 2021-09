On the streets of Kabul, no one blinked when they saw American soldiers carrying guns. But an American rocker with a shock of long, brown hair and a guitar slung over his shoulder? Well, “Mr. Lanny” always turned a few heads. And yet, the street kids, especially the young girls, who roamed the dusty lanes of Kabul trying to sell scarves, chewing gum and knickknacks to GIs, knew him well.