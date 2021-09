East Coast hurricane surf folklore is full of stories of driving 500 miles to score tall, blue waves with a few smiling locals followed by a warm afterglow while eating hush puppies or lobster rolls on the tailgate of a truck. Other tales don’t get told as often, but occur more often: driving 500 miles, getting stuck in I-95 traffic, downing a crappy Wawa hoagie in the rain and getting totally skunked.