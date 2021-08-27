Law Roach Knows the Value of Fast Fashion — and All Fashion — to 'Transport Us and Transform Us'

Beauties, if there’s one thing besides laughs that Tiffany Haddish has been serving lately, it’s LEWKS and we’re here for each and every one!. In her most recent Instagram pics, the comedian gave us major preppy school vibes and suddenly we’re ready to watch Clueless. On Friday, the Girl’s Trip star shared a cute and fashionable outfit that was curated by her stylist, Law Roach. She wore a vibrant pink plaid Area blazer and a matching pink pleated miniskirt. Tiffany’s look was complete with an exaggerated waistline and crystal accents at the pockets, giving the whole outfit a bit of flair and glamour. The star wore her platinum blonde locs in a short, wavy bob and completed the look with a blush pink ring, pink dangling earrings, and a dainty, necklace that exuded femininity. “That day I taped my show Friday Night Vibes and I decided to do a photoshoot at the same time,” she captioned the photo before tagging her glam squad including her hairstylist @hair4kicks, makeup artist @ernestocasillas and of course her wardrobe stylist @luxurylaw.