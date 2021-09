The United States Tennis Association is now requiring fans older than 12 who are attending the US Open to show proof of getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “Today, the USTA was informed that the New York City mayor’s office will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium,” a statement released Friday said. “Given the continuing evolution of the Delta variant and in keeping with our intention to put the health and safety of our fans first, the USTA will extend the mayor’s requirement to all US Open ticket holders 12 years old and older.”