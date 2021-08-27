Cancel
U.S. resumes supply of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo to some states

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday it was resuming the supply of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail therapy to some states with low levels of coronavirus variants that are resistant to the therapy.

The department had in June paused the distribution of the therapy after it failed to show effectiveness against the coronavirus variants that were first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

