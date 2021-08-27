Expert says a flooding mitigation plan needed in Waverly

An expert said Waverly needs a flood mitigation plan in place to prevent future loss of life following catastrophic flooding.

Years ago, residents begged for help when Waverly flooded. Now, the flooding they feared has resulted in tragedy. In 2019, flooding hit Waverly in some of the same areas that were just impacted. We interviewed residents who wanted something done back then.

20 people died in the most recent flood. It's unclear if anything was done to try and prevent this from happening, but the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said they're reviewing what happened.

"I know there is a pilot program through TDEC that some communities have taken advantage of like in Dyersburg ," Yaron Miller said. "But given the historic losses and unprecedented flooding that has happened across the state, certainly more needs to be done."

Miller is the flood-prepared communities senior officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts. He works with states to develop flood prevention plans. "Florida is using $5 million for a grant program to help communities do vulnerability assessments," Miller said.

He said Waverly needs a plan immediately to save lives. "These are things such as restoring streams that can flow and capture stormwater, buying out from willing homeowners, buying out those properties to restore those lands to green space that could buffer flood water and capture water," Miller said.

There’s actually funding available right now to help these areas. The Administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they have billions for states to tap into at this time. Deanne Criswell said, "We continue to see the changes from climate change and invest in the mitigation."

Flood victims said they don't plan to stay in Waverly. It's too risky until major infrastructure changes are made in the community.

Miller said, "This is a really historic opportunity with thorough resources coming through the American Rescue Plan, potentially the infrastructure bill, some states are already taking advantage of this funding to become more resilient."

The schools in Waverly have flooded multiple times too. There's a petition to move them.