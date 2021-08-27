Watch: Eagles Player Goes Viral During Rain Storm At Practice
The rain was coming down hard today at MetLife Stadium in New York — and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce was there to enjoy it. Refusing to hunker down under cover with the rest of his Philadelphia teammates, the three-time All-Pro center ran around the field as torrential rains poured over the stadium. Briefly disappearing from view, Kelce suddenly quickly came back into frame with a head first slide on the turf.thespun.com
