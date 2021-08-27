Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian

13News Now
13News Now
 9 days ago

Virginia Beach police said a man has been arrested and charged with a DUI after he hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Officers responded to calls for a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Shore Drive and First Court Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a pickup truck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia Beach police spoke with witnesses who said they saw a pickup truck traveling east on Shore Drive as the woman was crossing the street.

Police said the woman was hit by the truck's passenger-side mirror and was thrown to the pavement. The truck drove off.

Thanks to help from the public, police say they police were able to get a description of the truck and locate video of the incident.

Later, around 6:15 p.m., police saw the truck and conducted a traffic stop. They identified the driver as 28-year-old Justin Barboza.

Police continued to look into the incident and conducted a DUI investigation.

Barboza was placed under arrest and charged with a DUI -- his third in 10 years -- hit and run resulting in injury, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, filing a false police report, expired inspection, and no seatbelt.

Barboza is now being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

