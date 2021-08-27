Cancel
NFL

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

Aaron Rodgers
