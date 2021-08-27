Ida Potentially Brings Severe Weather

Another nice afternoon across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures were seasonal for this time of year, but it felt much hotter given the fact that it was rather humid this afternoon. The humidity will stick with us through the overnight making for a replica of the last several nights. This features humid conditions, temperatures in the low 70s, and the potential for some patchy dense fog late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The weekend is rather unremarkable across the Tennessee Valley. Saturday will be a repeat of Friday where temperatures sit in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a fair amount of sunshine, and an isolated shower being possible.

Sunday only brings the minor change that cloud cover will be a more prominent feature.

The big concern and the big story the next several days will be Hurricane Ida. As of this typing, Ida is a category one hurricane with sustained winds of 80 mph and minimum central pressure of 985 mb.

After making a brief landfall on Cuba this evening, Ida will move into the Gulf of Mexico where conditions are better than great for rapid intensification.

Rapid Intensification is exactly what's going to happen to Ida. Through Saturday afternoon and evening the hurricane should have no problem strengthening into a category three and then a category four storm.

The current forecast from the NHC calls for Hurricane Ida to strike the Louisiana Coast as a powerful, dangerous, and catastrophic damage causing causing category four hurricane with winds of 140 mph.

After landfall obviously Ida will weaken, but it is still expected to have some impacts across the Tennessee. Rain from Ida could start as early as Monday evening. From there the rain will continue bringing 4" - 6" to different portions of the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for the highest rain totals and Flash Flooding will be across NW Alabama.

All of this said, and we're also talking about the chance for severe weather across the Tennessee Valley. It is way too early to suggest any details, but just no severe weather is possible.