Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Announce Preseason Finale Is Canceled Due To Hurricane

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier today, the New Orleans Saints moved up the start time for their preseason finale because of Hurricane Ida. Moments ago, the team announced that its preseason finale has been canceled. “The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
195K+
Followers
36K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#New Orleans#Gulf Coast#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#National Weather Service#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Saints expected to name starting QB before final preseason game

It's unclear if the New Orleans Saints are leaning toward starting Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill in 2021. However, it appears a decision will be made soon. According to a report from NBC's Peter King, who spoke with Saints head coach Sean Payton at the team's practice on Friday, New Orleans is expected to name its starter before the final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 28.
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals trim roster to 80 before preseason finale vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday four roster moves that shrink the roster down to 80 men before the final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The Cardinals have released offensive lineman Branden Bowen and defensive lineman David Parry, waived injured linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams while placing defensive lineman Jack Crawford on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Move Up Kickoff Time for Saturday’s Preseason Finale

As Tropical Storm Ida moves into the gulf, the New Orleans Saints had to alter their kickoff time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Originally scheduled for 7:00 pm, the game will now kickoff 7 hours earlier at noon. The decision by the Saints was decided after "making...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL game canceled due to incoming hurricane

According to the New Orleans Saints, their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida. The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Tropical Storm Ida could impact Cardinals-Saints preseason finale

According to experts from The Weather Channel, Tropical Storm Ida could make landfall on the northern United States Gulf Coast as a major hurricane at some point Sunday night. As things currently stand, the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale for those clubs on Saturday evening beginning at 7:00 pm local time.
NFLwearebreakingnews.com

Due To Hurricane Ida, The Saints Will Train At Cowboys Stadium

The Category 4 storm previously forced New Orleans to cancel its preseason game against Arizona. The New Orleans Saints plan to train at the Dallas Cowboys’ home for three days this week after evacuating due to Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Former First-Round WR

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of several players to their practice squad roster. In addition to the activation of cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list, the Cardinals signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, cornerback Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and offensive lineman Michal Menet.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy