Special Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lee County through 600 PM CDT At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smiths, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelika, Smiths, Smiths Station, Beulah, Beauregard, Bleecker, Beans Mill, Griffen Mill, Monterey Heights and Mount Jefferson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0