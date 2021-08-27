Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LEWIS, BROWN AND SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTIES THROUGH 645 PM EDT At 610 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Manchester, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Maysville, Georgetown, Mount Orab, West Union, Manchester, Ripley, Aberdeen, Vanceburg, Augusta, Sardinia, Head of Grassy, Camp Dix, Tollesboro, Rome, Foxport, Decatur, Russellville, Hamersville, Higginsport and Concord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, KY
City
Manchester, KY
City
Maysville, KY
City
Augusta, KY
County
Lewis County, KY
City
Camp Dix, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Sardinia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy