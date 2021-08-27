Flood Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow fall to below flood stage by early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water.