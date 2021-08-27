Severe Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cerro Gordo A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CERRO GORDO COUNTY At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mason City Municipal Airport, or near Mason City, moving east at 25 mph. Rotation continues to be indicated on radar just south of Clear Lake, Iowa at 511 PM CDT. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mason City, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Clear Lake State Park and McIntosh Woods State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN