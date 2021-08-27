Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Franklindale to 6 miles southeast of Le Roy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported a tree down in Le Roy. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Franklin, West Burlington, New Albany, Overton, Franklindale, Le Roy, South Branch and Evergreen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH