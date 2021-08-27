Cancel
Washington County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Bend, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Bend, Jackson, Slinger, Kewaskum, Newburg, Addison, Wayne, Nenno, Fillmore, Boltonville, Allenton, Keowns, Nabob, Saint Lawrence and Kohlsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

