Bengals roster decisions will have to be made before Tuesday’s final deadline arrives and for offensive guard Michael Jordan, things aren’t looking great to make the team. Jordan, a former fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, hasn’t been the player the Bengals were hoping he’d be when they spent an early Day 3 pick on him. Unfortunately for Jordan, as of now, he’s most known for being responsible for Joe Burrow getting injured last year.