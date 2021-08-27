Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 27 to 400 PM Saturday August 28 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. While ozone is expected to remain Good to Moderate on Friday, ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Saturday. The highest concentrations of ozone are expected in the northern portions of the Front Range region including the Denver Metro area, Fort Collins, and Greeley.For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
County
Weld County, CO
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
County
Adams County, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#Usg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy