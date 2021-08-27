Cancel
Boone County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton; Pendleton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Boone County in northern Kentucky Campbell County in northern Kentucky Kenton County in northern Kentucky Northern Pendleton County in northern Kentucky Western Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. An additional inch of rain will be possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Milford, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton and Ludlow.

