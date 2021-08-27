Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Southern Tularosa Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL OTERO...EAST CENTRAL SIERRA AND NORTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 411 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base. This storm was nearly stationary. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northrup Landing, White Sands National Monument and Holloman Air Force Base.

alerts.weather.gov

