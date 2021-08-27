Flash Flood Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEARBORN, OHIO, SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND COUNTIES At 613 PM EDT, radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms has produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Pleasant, Fairview, Friendship, Cross Plains, Farmers Retreat, Avonburg, Olean, Bear Branch and Benham. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0