Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD AND NORTH CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES At 613 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fallston, or 7 miles northeast of Cockeysville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Glencoe, Chrome Hill, Street, Rocks, Sparks and Phoenix. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH