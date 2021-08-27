Cancel
Republic County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Republic County through 545 PM CDT At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Lovewell State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Republic. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

