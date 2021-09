Is a Starfield PS5 release possible? It was looking highly unlikely in the first place, given that Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft back in September 2020. While Bethesda at that time did not rule out future releases from the publisher coming to PS5 or Nintendo Switch, it seemed certain that the studio’s latest RPG Starfield would not be one of them. Now, despite conflicting reports over the weekend from Microsoft and Bethesda, Bethesda may have just closed the door on this question.