Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Upper Marlboro to near Saint Charles, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Saint Charles, Bryans Road, Hughesville, Bryantown, Pomfret, Northwood, Dentsville and White Plains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH