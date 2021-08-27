Below Deck's Captain Lee Explains How Season 9 Was Affected By His Mysterious Absence

Season 18 of NCIS came to an explosive ending courtesy of a clear attempt on Gibbs' life, when all Gibbs was trying to do was take his recently completed boat out for a maiden voyage. The season ended without giving any answers as to what happened beyond confirmation that Gibbs at least survived the blast intact enough to swim away from the wreck, but it seemed that nobody knew where he was, and nobody at NCIS had any reason to expect him to show up for work. Now, the episode description for the Season 19 premiere reveals how NCIS will pick up from the big Gibbs cliffhanger.