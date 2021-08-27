Cancel
Below Deck's Captain Lee Explains How Season 9 Was Affected By His Mysterious Absence

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
Amidst the drama of Below Deck: Mediterranean currently playing out on the air, its flagship show Below Deck dropped its highly anticipated Season 9 trailer last week. Bravo audiences were shocked to discover that the one and only (and grouchy) Captain Lee Rosbach was replaced for very mysterious reasons. Now the fan-favorite captain is explaining further how his absence threw a monkey wrench into Season 9.

