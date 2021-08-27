Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals-Saints preseason finale canceled due to Hurricane Ida

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyqSd_0bfBa5Wq00
The Saints will not be hosting the Cardinals on Saturday. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier on Friday, the New Orleans Saints confirmed that Saturday's preseason finale versus the Arizona Cardinals had been moved up from 7 p.m. local time to noon because of the threat caused by what's become Hurricane Ida.

The situation changed ahead of the evening hours, however, when the Saints announced the contest has now been canceled.

"Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team's leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm," the Saints explained in their released statement.

"This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts."

According to an update offered by The Weather Channel at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Ida could slam into the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Saturday's game was set to be the first since Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly named Jameis Winston his starting quarterback over Taysom Hill for the regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers currently scheduled to be played inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 12.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#City Of New Orleans#Homeland Security#The Weather Channel#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals star Chandler Jones 'all-in' after offseason trade request

The Arizona Cardinals signed future Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt this offseason to strengthen their defense, only to see star Chandler Jones demand a trade. It put the franchise in a very difficult spot, but it seems the Cardinals have avoided disaster. Jones wasn’t happy about how things...
NFLYardbarker

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLYardbarker

Teams reluctant to sign Cam Newton due to injury, throwing issues?

It was certainly a surprise late last month that the New England Patriots released former NFL MVP Cam Newton. For pretty much the entire offseason and summer, New England’s brass had been propping up Newton as its starting quarterback over rookie Mac Jones. Now, with New England a week away...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Former First-Round WR

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of several players to their practice squad roster. In addition to the activation of cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list, the Cardinals signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, cornerback Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and offensive lineman Michal Menet.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Cardinals receiver is turning heads at 49ers training camp

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield has been looking impressive this summer as he attempts to make the San Francisco 49ers 2021 roster. Shortly after he wasn’t selected by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Trent Sherfield eventually landed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Admission About His Football Future

Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made an official decision on whether he’ll play for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. With less than a month until Week 1 of the season, it is looking pretty unlikely that he’ll suit up, at least at the start of the year. The 37-year old is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLPopculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Peterson cannot resist making a fool of himself

Current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still talking about his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is talking trash about his old team. It’s been a fall from grace for Peterson, now with the Minnesota Vikings, during the recent past.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Former All-Pro suddenly retires from the NFL, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals placed former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, in just his eighth year in the league. According to NFL Networks Mike Garafolo, Butler had been away from practice for a “personal situation” prior to the Cardinals’ announcement. Butler retires from NFL and Arizona Cardinals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy