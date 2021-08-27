Is Fanatical a safe and legit site for game codes? Answered

Fanatical’s ninth Reaper bundle is available with a surprisingly upbeat lineup of games for only $3.99. Nine games are included, including Railway Empire, Moon Hunters, Hob, Detective Di, Hotshot Racing, Undead Horde, Streets of Fury EX, Talisman Origins, and Rec Center Tycoon. Those looking for fast action and quick combat will enjoy Undead Horde, while Hotshot Racing is a must for anyone who loves ’90s arcade racers as it blends flat-shaded polygons with Sumo Digital’s usual high level of polish. Those seeking a goofy side-scrolling brawler will enjoy the digitized cast-using Streets of Fury, while Hob offers up a lot of fun for those looking for a blend of action and puzzle-platforming. At a mere $4, this bundle is one of the best values out there right now.