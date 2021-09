Since Tormented Souls is in the mold of old survival horror games, there is more than one ending to get. Getting the good one here is pretty easy to do, although it’s still obviously missable. I’m going to lay out everything you’ll need to do to get the game’s best ending. You don’t want to struggle through hell just to end up with a consolation prize, right? The good ending requires a single missable item that you’ll find after going down the stairs in William’s office. Once you’re in this area, there are two ways forward. One of these leads to a door that takes you to a strange room with a compass in the center.