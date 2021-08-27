Cancel
Morenci, MI

Father of missing Skelton brothers skips parole hearing

By Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
MORENCI, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — A Michigan man whose three boys have been missing since 2010 declined to appear at a parole hearing in prison, authorities said.

John Skelton’s decision means he probably won’t be released and must wait a year for another shot at parole, said Chris Gautz, spokesman at the Corrections Department.

Gautz tells 7 Action News he does not know why Skelton skipped the hearing with the parole board.

Skelton, 49, pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment but has not been charged in the disappearance of his boys, Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton, in Lenawee County.

In 2011, he was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, which made him eligible for parole consideration after 10 years. Skelton will be released from prison in 2025 if he’s not granted parole before that time.

Skelton told police that he gave the kids to a group to protect them from their mother.

