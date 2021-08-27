I like REI, but Backcountry.com & Mountain Hardware are having better sales

On Tuesday, Level Home announced that it will be bringing its technology to Rocky Mountain Hardware, which will give even more smart locks HomeKit compatibility. Now, Level Bolt — the invisible smart lock — can be integrated into a variety of Rocky Mountain Hardware collections. This includes Ellis, Mack, Metro, Edge, and more. "We've long believed that true smart home products should thoughtfully balance design and technology, without any compromises," said John Martin, CEO and co-founder, Level. "Our invisible smart lock technology allows homeowners to maintain the aesthetic of their homes. We're thrilled to unveil our new collection with Rocky Mountain Hardware and offer even more ways for users to customize their homes with premium hardware and advanced technology."
