Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam. Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.