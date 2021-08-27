Omaha man among Marines killed in Afghanistan

An Omaha man was one of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan Thursday.

Daegan Page, 23, was a US Marine and went to Millard South High School.

"Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2 nd Battalion, 1 st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California," said his family in a statement.

The statement says he was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and played hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club. He was also a longtime member of the Boy Scouts.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us at this time.”

After the Marines, Page planned on going to a local trade school and possibly becoming a lineman.

His family says he was a genuinely happy guy.

“Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with family and many buddies from Nebraska.”

Local leaders are sending condolences to Page's loved ones.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the death of Corporal Page, one of the U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan," US Congressman Don Bacon wrote. "No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now. I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain."

“Our hearts are breaking right now for the military families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Nebraska will long remember Corporal Page’s heroic service to his country, and we mourn his passing. Susanne and I encourage Nebraskans to keep Daegan’s family in their prayers in the coming days and weeks.”

US Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said in a statement, “I was just notified about the death of Marine Corporal Page. My heart was already broken over our country’s loss of 13 service members in Afghanistan. Now the loss is even harder. God bless Corporal Page. He saved lives and served his country honorably. His life was cut short but had ultimate meaning. By his bravery and will, many others will have a chance. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Millard Public Schools said, "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Omaha Marine Corporal Daegan Page. He was a 2016 graduate of Millard South High School and a wonderful example of the Patriot Way. We are grateful for his service to our country. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family."

The attack at a Kabul airport carried out by a suicide bomber killed 13 US troops and 60 Afghans. It was the deadliest attack incident involving American service members in over a decade.

This is a developing story.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert issued the following statement:

"I ask all of Omaha to honor the life of Cpl. Daegan Page. He had a special kind of courage and commitment to serve our country and protect others. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to those who wear our nation’s uniform, and faithfully and respectfully serve. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and the families of all Americans killed this week in Kabul."

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse also issued a statement:

“Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page gave his life defending Americans and our allies in the chaos of the Kabul airport. He fought to keep this nation’s promise that we leave no man behind, and now Nebraskans will keep our promise to honor his sacrifice and his family’s sacrifice. Americans are filled with grief and anger. Heroes like Corporal Page never failed us — Nebraskans will not fail them. Melissa and I join countless others across our state in prayer for Corporal Page’s entire family and for all the Americans who are still in harm’s way.”

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer also commented:

“I am devastated by the news that U.S. servicemembers and innocent civilians were killed in terrorist attacks in Kabul this morning. I am also praying for the recovery of those who were injured.

Our hearts are with the families of these heroic Americans who gave their lives in service to our nation.

These horrific events rest with President Biden and his administration. The White House’s incompetence and lack of planning created this chaotic, dangerous situation in which American citizens and our partners are dying at the hands of terrorists.

We must act immediately and decisively to fix this failed evacuation. We cannot allow terrorists to dictate the safety of our fellow countrymen and women.”

