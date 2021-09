Yet another reason why so many of us love Chip Gaines from HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’! He’s been growing his hair out, not to annoy fans, but so that he can now offer the #ChipInForStJude challenge: cut a check for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by this Friday August 27th, and the celebrity house flipper will cut and even shave off his hair! So, who’s ready to see Chip get a more cleaned up look, AND help fund one of the most amazing Children’s hospitals on the planet? Here’s how to make your donation: