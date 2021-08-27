Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Brown A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LEWIS, BROWN AND SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTIES THROUGH 645 PM EDT At 610 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Manchester, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Maysville, Georgetown, Mount Orab, West Union, Manchester, Ripley, Aberdeen, Vanceburg, Augusta, Sardinia, Head of Grassy, Camp Dix, Tollesboro, Rome, Foxport, Decatur, Russellville, Hamersville, Higginsport and Concord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH