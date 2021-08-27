Cancel
Shadowlands Update 9.1.5 is Going on the PTR Next Week

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadowlands Update 9.1.5 is going on the Public Test Realm "in the next few days," Blizzard Entertainment announced Friday. The World of Warcraft Development Team took to Twitter to share that in the culmination of focusing on the "immediate future" over the past few weeks, 9.1.5. hopes to showcase changes from the community's wish list based on direct collective feedback. From making it easier to swap covenants on alts, to removing Conduit energy and new character customization options for certain races, here's a breakdown of what will be included when 9.1.5 enters PTR testing next week.

