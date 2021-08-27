Shadowlands Update 9.1.5 is Going on the PTR Next Week

There’s some interesting stuff going on right now when it comes to World of Warcraft’s next major patch, due in no small part to the fact that it’s clearly the patch all about pulling the ripcord. Indeed, it’s a patch that is pulling that cord so hard that I suspect the cord is going to come right off. If you’ve been following the news, you’ve almost certainly caught the fact that patch 9.1.5 is basically doing everything players had been asking for, from free covenant swaps to full Legendary refunds to more customization options.