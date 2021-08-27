Special Weather Statement issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wood A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wood County through 600 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Babcock, or 18 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Babcock around 525 PM CDT. Pittsville around 530 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH