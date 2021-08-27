Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle County, DE

Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central New Castle County in northern Delaware * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Middletown, Mount Pleasant, Saint Georges, Glasgow, Bear, and Odessa.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, DE
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Saint Georges, DE
City
Odessa, DE
City
Bear, DE
City
Glasgow, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy