San Antonio, TX

New vegan restaurant features signature pizzas, signature ice cream and cocktails

By Sarah Martinez
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio’s vegan food scene is getting bigger with the addition of a new plant-based restaurant, one that has a full bar. Vegans and vegan food enthusiasts can now enjoy Verve Pie, a new eatery specializing in vegan pizza and ice cream. The restaurant, located at 3113 Schneider Drive in Cibolo, is celebrating its grand opening on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. with contests, prizes, DJs, and food deals. Yes, pizzas will be buy one, get one 50 percent off.

