The Walking Dead Easter Egg Could Hint at Missing Character's Return in Season 11

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the long-missing Heath be found on the Wall of the Lost? Season 11 premiere "Acheron: Part 1" appears to reveal an Easter egg hinting at the possible return of Heath (Corey Hawkins) years after he disappeared in a Season 7 episode of The Walking Dead. A member of the Alexandria community home to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of zombie apocalypse survivors, Heath goes missing on a scavenging mission with Tara (Alanna Masterson) during "Swear" in Season 7. The episode, which aired in 2016, is the last time Heath appears until the Season 10 episode "What We Become," which uses archival footage of Hawkins as part of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) exit episode.

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

