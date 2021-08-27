Helena PD recognizes officers, dispatchers for dedication and service

Law enforcement officers and dispatchers dedicate their lives to keeping the community a safe place, Helena Police Department held an awards ceremony dedicated to outstanding members of law enforcement for their dedication to their jobs.

But what makes the officers continue their service to the community?

“When we when we first start out at this job, we were asked ‘why do you want to get into law enforcement?’ And what we say, or I think what you're supposed to say is, we want to make a difference, and after almost 18 years you still want to make that difference. You want to be out in the community, you want to make sure you're out in front and that you're a positive role model for the community,” said Helena PD Capt. Brett Petty.

Petty was honored with the Lifesaving Award for saving a woman’s life in Perkin’s on August 17, when she was choking and he performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“I'm very happy that I was able to help her, I'm very happy I was there and that I was able to do that, and it sounds like she's doing very well, so that's why I'm that's what I'm most happy about,” said Petty.

The awards were given out Friday also included:

Chanel Waples - leadership award as well as Dispatcher of the year.

Chris Noose - Non-Sworn employee of the year.

Jacob Scavone - Officer of the year.

Tanner Singh - Sergeants award for Officers.

Officer Tanner Singh was surprised he was given the Sergeant Award for always putting his best foot forward to ensure the safety of Helena’s citizens.

“Very humbling and just wow, still, I can't really formulate the words about how I feel. It's very special,” said Officer Singh.

For Dispatcher of the Year Chanel Waples, the award is not just for her, but for all of the dispatchers in her center.

“Our dispatchers that are up at our center are fantastic and they have so much to offer the community for Lewis and Clark County for Helena, and it's just a great thing to be a part of, so more so I put it as this award is for all of us because they've all had some type of impact in, you know, the recognition that we have gotten in our center,” said Waples.

